Trelawny schoolgirl charged for wounding another in viral video

Detectives in Trelawny have charged a 15-year-old schoolgirl who was seen in video that went viral, stabbing another teen.

The Wakefield Police say during an altercation about 5:30 p.m. on February 10, the schoolgirl used a knife to stab her peer several times.

The police were summoned and the wounded teen was taken to hospital for treatment.

The accused was later bright to the police station by her mother.

The child was arrested and charged with wounding with intent.

Her court date is being finalised.

