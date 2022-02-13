The truth about our bodies

Rev Dwight Fletcher

There are so many things that we do to and with our bodies these days. It seems that we operate in extremes. We overfeed or underfeed it, we are couch potatoes or work out to breaking point, we add and subtract from it surgically and cosmetically. It’s hard to keep up with all the trends. But what was God’s original design and what does He have to say about this body that He created individually for us?

Our bodies were created by and for God. The Bible says that we’re the greatest of God’s creations. While God loves all creation, and we should take good care of His creation, we’re the greatest of all creation. This is so because we’re made in the image of God. Our body wasn’t created just for personal gratification. It was also created for God’s glorification. God gave us our bodies so that we can fulfil His purposes. Colossians 1:16 (NIV) says, “For by Him all things were created. Things in heaven and on earth. Visible and invisible ... all things have been created through Him and for Him.”

As Christians, our bodies are actual temples. When we accept Jesus as Lord and Saviour, God the Holy Spirit comes to live in our bodies, and at that point, our body becomes a temple of the Holy Spirit. “Don’t you realise that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit who lives in you and was given to you by God? You do not belong to yourself for God bought you with a high price so you must honour God with your body.” I Corinthians 6:19-20 (NLT). The Spirit of God works through our bodies. It is His temple. So how would you treat a temple? We should treat it with respect, care, and thoughtfulness. God created us with purpose and put His Spirit in us, so what we do with our bodies matter. The Scriptures, as we see above, tell us that “you do not belong to yourself.” It says also that “God bought you with a high price”.

What we do with our bodies matters to God. What are you doing with your body? How are you treating it? Are you overworking and stressing it? It needs to be treated in a way that will honour its owner. What we do with it can either honour or disrespect God. The way we care for our bodies is a spiritual activity.

In whatever way we are abusing our bodies, we need to address it. Whether it is an issue of weight or the abuse has to do with alcohol or smoking, we need to get back on track.

Wherever it is, think about it and ask God to reveal His plan for your body. 1 Thessalonians 4:4 (NIV) states: “Each of you should learn to control your own body in a way that is holy and honourable.” Make special note of the phrase “control your own body”. We must learn to do this. Note also that it says that we must “learn” to do it. The truth is, it does take time to learn because there is no quick way to a healthy, God-honouring lifestyle. It takes work.

How we treat our bodies today is going to determine how healthy we are 10 years from now. The margins or the extra capacity we build in will help us in handling stress, and it’s going to determine how well we can run the race of life.

Join us next week when we will look at some physical habits that we can cultivate that will honour God.