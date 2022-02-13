We need faithful men – Pastor

“Our world is missing faithful men,” noted Pastor Clarence Sexton, who is widely known for his role as founder and president of the establishment of The Crown College, which trains men and women to serve Christ in local churches.

The pastor, who heads the Temple Baptist Church in Knoxville, Tennessee, was sharing via the Faith for the Family Blog on the topic of Becoming a Faithful Man. The website, in addition to the Crown College Publication, was established by Sexton to promote and provide resources from which Christians can benefit. Clarifying his earlier statement, he continued: “I am not talking about being faithful to your family or your church or your wife, or faithful to your children or your job. I am talking about being faithful to God.”

Sexton shared his belief that many people have their priorities regarding faithfulness to something or someone in the wrong order.

“When a person comes to know Jesus Christ as Saviour and determines by God’s grace to be faithful to the Lord, then a wonderful thing happens in every other area in life. The matter of faithfulness is cared for,” he said.

The Christian author noted that there are principles that must be understood from the Word of God in order to become a faithful man. Referencing second Timothy 2, he called out a few responsibilities of a man of faith, according to Paul the apostle.

“The faithful man finds strength in the Lord. In verse one, the Bible says, ‘Be strong in the grace that is in Christ Jesus.’ The emphasis here that Paul is led by God to write to Timothy is the emphasis we desperately need in our day. The faithful man does not rely upon his own physical, mental, or spiritual strength. Instead, he relies upon the strength of the Lord,” the pastor shared.

Sexton noted that the man he describes inspires others to follow Christ.

He wrote, “God’s Word says in II Timothy 2:2, ‘The same commit thou to faithful men, who shall be able to teach others also.’ The faithful man understands that he must encourage others to be faithful to the Lord. He must not live unto himself only, but be an example and encouragement to other believers.”

Among other responsibilities for the faithful man, according to the pastor in his reference to the scriptures, are enduring hardness; not being entangled with the affairs of this life; a motive to please the Lord; striving lawfully; and being a partaker of those fruits for which he labours.

According to Sexton,“We need faithful men. We need men in the year 2022 who know what God’s work is all about and who lead in their homes, churches, and nations in a Christ-honouring way. This is our time to serve the Lord, and we are to do it in a faithful way. You will not get a re-run. You will not have an encore. This is it. May God help us to be faithful.”