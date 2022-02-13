WinterOlympics: Alexander finishes Giant Slalom in 46th

Benjamin Alexander, Jamaica's first-ever entrant in Alpine skiing, finished a creditable 46th in the Men's Giant Slalom earlier this morning.

Alexander completed both rounds in a combined time of 3:18:52 minutes after six more athletes did not finish the course out of the 54 finalists. Another was disqualified. Alexander did his second run in a time of 1:40:58 minutes, slower than his round one time of 1:37:94 minutes

The event was won by Switzerland's Marco Odermatt in a combined time of 2:09:35 minutes while Slovenia's Zan Kranjec took silver in a time of 2:09:54 minutes and France's Mathieu Faivre claimed bronze with a time of 2:10:69 minutes.

Eighty nine athletes started the event with 35 being eliminated in the first round, having either not started or finishing the course.

