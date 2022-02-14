11 more COVID-19 fatalities, 109 new cases

Jamaica has recorded 11 more COVID-19 fatalities, moving the tally to 2,750.

The health ministry says the persons died between August 2021 and February 2022.

One more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, pushing the total to 219.

And three more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 411.

Meanwhile, there were 109 new cases with ages ranging from four months to 92 years, pushing the total to 127,163.

Of the new cases, 60 are women and 49 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 32

* St Catherine - 21

* St Ann - 11

* St James - 10

* Westmoreland - 9

* St Elizabeth - 7

* Trelawny - 5

* Manchester - 4

* Hanover - 3

* St Thomas - 3

* Clarendon - 2

* St Mary - 2

* Portland - 0

A total of 1,801 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 15%.

In the meantime, there were 24 more recoveries, increasing the total to 47,389.

Some 323 persons are in hospital with 59 being moderately ill, 39 severely ill and 16 critically ill.

And 12,498 persons are in quarantine at home.

