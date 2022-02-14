30 more water shops to be established

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, has indicated that the Government is targeting the establishment of an additional 30 water shops in the next financial year to increase access to the commodity in several communities across the island.

“We are looking to start another one in Commodore, Portland. There is one more to be done in St Elizabeth then we will be focusing on the plains of Manchester; we …will be putting another one down there. We are looking to roll out an additional 30 in the new financial year coming up,” he said.

McKenzie was speaking to JIS News after a ceremony for the commissioning of a new water supply system in the Top Aberdeen community in St Elizabeth recently.

The project, spearheaded by the Ministry through Rural Water Supply Limited (RWSL), was done at a cost of $110 million.

It also involved the construction of a solar hybrid water pumping station and water storage tank, and installation of distribution and transmission pipelines.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

McKenzie noted that similar projects will be undertaken in other communities across the island.

The new water supply system stands to benefit some 1600 residents in Top Aberdeen and its environs.

Residents are required to apply to the National Water Commission (NWC) to connect the service to their homes.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.