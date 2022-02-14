$95 million upgrade for Clarendon Parish Court

The Government is to spend $95 million to renovate and upgrade the Clarendon Parish Court.

This is contained in the 2022/23 Estimates of Expenditure, which was tabled in the House of Representatives on February 10.

The renovation of the Clarendon Parish Court will address the infrastructural inadequacies of the existing building, to satisfy the mandates and fulfil organisational strategic objectives.

Anticipated works include the installation of an elevator, implementation of an electronic security system, construction of internal drywalls and minor concrete block walls.

There are also to be the replacement of plumbing fixtures, installation of four tanks, replacement of lighting fixtures and removal of ceiling walls/fans, and installation of air-conditioning units.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Other works include refinishing of wooden flooring, tiling works, refurbishing of courtroom furniture, and electrical upgrades to satisfy existing demand and future expansion.

The project is funded by the Government.

-JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.