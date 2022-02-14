Outpatient clinics to resume operations at Mandeville Regional Hospital

The outpatient clinics at the Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester are to be brought back to the health facility this week.

The clinics were moved in September 2021 to the church hall at the Mandeville Seventh-day Adventist Church to create additional space for the hospital as it managed the impact of the COVID-19 on its services and staff.

The clinics will be relocated during the period February 14 to 17 and operations will begin on the hospital compound on Monday, February 21.

The hospital's management has thanked the Mandeville Seventh-day Adventist Church for its partnership and support and all clients and staff for their understanding during this period.

The team encourages persons to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols of hand washing, physical distancing, mask-wearing and vaccination.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.