Police searching for driver in Spanish Town hit-and-run

The police in St Catherine are searching for the driver of a motorcar which slammed into a motorcycle.

The injured motorcyclist has been hospitalised.

It is reported that about 12:15 p.m today, the motorbike, with the driver and pillion aboard, was travelling along Job Lane.

Upon reaching the vicinity of the Spanish Town Examination Depot, a blue Toyota Axe drove out into the traffic and crashed into the bike.

The motorcyclist received severe injuries to his legs.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He was rushed to the Spanish Town Hospital.

The driver of the car stopped briefly, then sped off.

Police personnel who were nearby went in pursuit but did not catch up with the Axio.

Meanwhile, head of traffic the St Catherine North Police Division Sergeant Donovan Barnes, has urged the motorist to report to the nearest police station within 24 hours.

"We do not know why he left the scene. However, we are asking the driver to turn himself in for questioning," Barnes said.

St Catherine North has recorded four crash fatalities since the start of the year.

rasbert.turner@gleanerjm.com

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com