Some Brown's Town court cases moved to Addison Park Sports Complex following fire

Several cases that were scheduled for the court at Brown's Town in St Ann have been shifted to offices at the Addison Park Sports Complex following last night's fire at the courthouse.

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, who visited the site of the fire this morning, said numerous files were lost in the fire.

"The impact [of the fire] as you can imagine has been very disruptive, we've lost a lot of files. We have some older files that were digitally converted back in 2016," he said.

Sykes said efforts will be made to reconstruct case files with the help of the police and attorneys.

Sykes further said that he will have to have dialogue with the Minister of Justice regarding the future of the destroyed courthouse and the possibility of the construction of a new facility.

Meanwhile, head of the fire department Area Two, Julian Davis Buckle, who also visited the scene, declined to speak with the media for an update on the fire.

The courthouse, which was built in 1895, was gutted by a fire to which the fire department was alerted shortly after 8 pm on Sunday.

In the meantime, Mayor of St Ann's Bay, Sydney Stewart, visited the facilities at Addison Park and offered the municipal corporation's assistance.

