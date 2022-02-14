Vaccinated fans cleared to watch Jamaica Premier League

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, has announced that permission has been granted to the Premier League Clubs Association (PLCA) for Premier League matches to be played with limited spectators, at four designated venues across the island.

“These are the National Stadium, Stadium East and Sabina Park in Kingston, and Drax Hall in St. Ann. For Drax Hall, 1,300 fully vaccinated spectators will be allowed access to matches played there. We are considering a formula for each of the other venues, which involves a percentage of its total capacity. I am keenly aware that our football fans have been waiting for the chance to give their personal support to their local teams, and this is the start of that process.

“The Government continues to review applications submitted for various events, in keeping with our commitment to restoring social life in a sustainable way, subject to the COVID-19 indicators. In this regard, I will be making an announcement regarding the entertainment sector very soon. In the meantime, I strongly encourage our citizens who have not yet done so to get vaccinated, and therefore speed up the pace at which we can return to full social life.”