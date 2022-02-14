Westmoreland wanted men 'Santa' and 'Satan' surrender to police

The two men the Westmoreland police said fired at them during a covert operation in the Bluefields community of Alldere on Saturday have now surrendered.

Andre 'Bunny' Hinds, the parish's most wanted man was shot dead in the reported confrontation and an AK-47 and several rounds of ammunition taken from him.

His two alleged accomplices Devani Bennett, also known as 'Santa' and Moses Ramsey, popularly called 'Santa', reportedly fired at the police and then escaped.

They were reportedly dressed in army fatigue.

Bennett who was wanted for murder and other offences surrendered to the police about 9 o'clock this morning in the company of his pastor.

By noon, Ramsey accompanied by his attorney turned up at the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station.

The police are urging persons to be vigilant and to report wanted persons to their local police or Crime Stop at 311.

Persons are also encouraged to report suspicious and/or strange persons or activities in and around their communities.

Harbouring a fugitive is a serious offence for which people may be charged.

