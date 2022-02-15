70 new COVID-19 cases, no death recorded

Jamaica on Monday recorded 70 new cases of COVID-19, with ages ranging from 46 days to 95 years, pushing the total to 127,233.

Of the new infections, 41 are men and 29 are women.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St James - 22

* Kingston and St Andrew - 8

* Westmoreland - 8

* Trelawny - 8

* St Catherine - 6

* Manchester – 5

* Clarendon - 4

* St Mary - 3

* Portland - 3

* St Ann - 1

* Hanover - 1

* St Elizabeth - 1

* St Thomas - 0

A total of 1,113 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 17.9%.

Meanwhile, no additional death was recorded, keeping the tally at 2,750.

In the meantime, there were 227 more recoveries, increasing the total to 73,688.

Some 309 persons are in hospital with 75 being moderately ill, 38 severely ill and nine critically ill.

And 11,987 persons are at home in quarantine.

