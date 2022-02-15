Fire destroys computer lab at Fruitful Vale Primary School in Portland

A fire of unknown origin this morning destroyed a computer lab at the Fruitful Vale Primary School in Portland.

Firefighters said that they were summoned to the scene shortly after midnight.

The estimated loss from the fire is not yet known.

Approximately 30 computers and three printers were reportedly destroyed in the blaze.

West Portland Member of Parliament, Daryl Vaz, said that the loss of the computer lab will affect hundreds of students who are now doing their School Based Assessment (SBA) along with other residents that were engaged in research activities and online businesses.

Vaz, who is also Minister of Science, Energy, and Technology, said the loss of the building will have to be quickly accessed with a view to engage in reconstruction in the shortest possible time with assistance from the Universal Service Fund.

The entity is an agency of the ministry and has a mandate to ensure access to information and communication tools to facilitate development.

- Gareth Davis Snr.

