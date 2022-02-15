FLA ex-deputy chair denies wrongdoing, claims director taking bribes

Former deputy chairman of the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) Dennis Meadows is alleging that there is major corruption at the agency.

According to Meadows, as recently as last week, an acquaintance of his paid $1.35 million to an emissary of an FLA director and obtained a firearm licence in a record time of two months.

"Further, those who are denied their application for a firearm are contacted by said emissary and invited to lodge US$6,000 to a Caymanian and US accounts. One such account belongs to a family member of a senior head at FLA," Meadows claimed.

He has renewed calls for the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), the Integrity Commission and the Auditor General's Department to immediately conduct a probe into allegations of impropriety at the agency.

Meanwhile, the former FLA deputy chairman has rejected allegations made by FLA chief executive officer Shane Dalling this morning.

At the press conference, Dalling raised grave concern about Meadows' conduct as an FLA director.

But Meadows has described Dalling's utterances as incendiary and defamatory.

"I am a straight shooter and speak my mind openly and forthrightly. I do so without fear or favour," he said.

The former FLA deputy chairman said he has forwarded recordings of the press conference to his attorneys.

Meadows and his former board colleagues were appointed to the FLA board in March 2016.

Meanwhile, Meadows said when the FLA issues became a matter of public interest, he recused himself from the board to facilitate an unhindered investigation.

He also said he invited MOCA to investigate all allegations.

"Although I wasn't the target on any investigation particularly, I assisted MOCA's investigation even without the services of legal counsel," he said.

