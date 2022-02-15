FLA rejects report it denied firearm permit for murdered Chinese couple

The Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) has rejected reports that it denied a permit application by the Chinese couple murdered in St Elizabeth last December.

In fact, chairman Audley Carter said the couple never applied for a gun licence.

Carter made the revelation during this morning's media briefing at AC Marriott Hotel in New Kingston.

"Neither the gentleman nor his wife made any application to the FLA for a firearm licence," Carter said.

He said checks at several Government entities which would supply documents to applicants for the process came up empty.

Carter said he was seeking to clear the air because the FLA has been under attack.

According to him, deliberate attempts are being made to deceive the public about the FLA.

The couple, the proprietors of Jo Jo's supermarket in southern St Elizabeth, had been robbed several times.

During the robbery in December, the husband and wife were shot dead by gunmen who also robbed the supermarket in Bellevue district, Southfield.

The police had listed three men as wanted in connection with the gruesome killings and have named an employee as a person of interest.

One of the men was held in St Ann earlier this month.

