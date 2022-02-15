Jah Cure among 200 with criminal traces given gun licences

Kimone Francis/Staff Reporter

The Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) has revealed that dancehall artiste Jah Cure is among 200 people with criminal convictions or adverse traces who were granted firearm licences between 2014 and 2017.

Some of the gun permit applicants had convictions for murder, firearm offences, and drug trafficking.

They had all been previously denied licences by the FLA board.

According to CEO Shane Dalling, one well known don was given four gun permits and a convict who returned to Jamaica after being extradited, tried and sentenced in the United States was also given four gun permits.

The FLA boss told journalists at a press conference this morning at the AC Marriot Hotel in New Kingston that in all cases, the reasons for the denial of the gun permit applications were on the files of the applicants.

In Jah Cure's case, he said the board denied the singer a licence in June 2015 on the basis that he was not "fit and proper" shortly after he was released from prison.

But 10 weeks later the permit was signed and approved.

Jah Cure, born Siccature Alcock, was convicted for rape and illegal possession of a firearm.

"What was curious was that the board was reversing decisions of the previous board. One board would deny the licence on the basis that the person wasn't fit and proper and although the new board has no new application before it or no new information, approved the person on a willy-nilly basis," said Dalling.

He said eventually, Jah Cure's gun license was revoked.

