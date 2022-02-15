Kingston Western Police list three wanted men, nine persons of interest

The Kingston Western Police have listed three wanted men and nine persons of interest in relation to several incidents in the division.

The police say they can help with their investigations.

The wanted men and persons of interest are asked to report to the Denham Town Criminal Investigation Branch by 6:00 p.m., on Wednesday, February 16.

Wanted men:

Jazmar Wilson, otherwise called 'Grants Pen' Shadane McKenzie, otherwise called 'Phillipines' Peter Cooper, otherwise called 'Chu Chu'

Persons of interest:

Stewart Burton otherwise called 'Bing' Collin Rose otherwise called 'Adums' Kareem Martin otherwise called 'Chubles' A man known only as 'Nigel' A man known only as 'Kevin Blacks' A man known only as 'Soldjie' A man known only as 'Bimbo' A man known only as 'Bam Bam' A man known only as 'Boysie'

Anyone knowing their whereabouts is asked to contact the Denham Town police at 876-922-6441, police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

