Man fatally shot by police in Portland

A man was fatally shot by the police after he allegedly attacked the lawmen in Fruitful Vale in Portland last night.

The identity of the deceased is not yet known.

Details of the incident are sketchy, however, police sources have revealed that residents reportedly saw the man breaking into a building and removing items and summoned the police.

Upon the arrival of the police team shortly before midnight, the man allegedly attacked them with a machete and was shot.

He was rushed to the Port Antonio Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police said that prior to the shooting a building that was allegedly broken into by the man was seen on fire.

-Gareth Davis Snr.

