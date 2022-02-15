Policeman shot in Portmore, gun and bike stolen

The police have launched an investigation into the shooting of a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force along Municipal Boulevard in Portmore, St Catherine on Monday night.

The policeman was reportedly driving a motorcycle when he was attacked by criminals who reportedly shot him in the back.

The incident happened around 10 o'clock.

He is said to have lost control of the motorcycle which crashed.

The attackers stole the motorcycle, as well as the policeman's service firearm, and escaped.

The cop was found this morning on the scene and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

- Rasbert Turner

