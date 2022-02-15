Popeye’s, Burger King open new outlets in Montego Bay

WESTERN BUREAU:

RESTAURANT-GOERS AND fast food lovers in Montego Bay, St James, now have brand-new options for where they want to go to appease their cravings, following Thursday afternoon’s official opening of new branches of Popeye’s and Burger King outlets in Sam Sharpe Square.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for both restaurants, which are located on the same building and were previously launched between January 17 and 18, took place hours after a similar ceremony for both outlets’ new Barnett Street location, which had previously been launched on December 24.

Sabrina McDonald Radcliffe, head of sales and marketing for Restaurant Associates Limited, which operates both restaurants, described the new outlets as the company’s late Christmas and New Year’s gift to Montegonians, after years of requests for a Popeye’s restaurant in the western city.

“Montegonians attracted us here, and, for five years, Montegonians kept asking, ‘When are you coming to Montego Bay with Popeye’s?’ So we had to listen and find the right locations,” McDonald Radcliffe explained.

“We are looking at other opportunities to make sure that the good food, that 12-hour marination flavour at Popeye’s, is discovered and fallen in love with here in Montego Bay. The customers love Popeye’s new flavour,” she added. “Also, Montego Bay has been kind to Burger King for years. We had five locations at one point, but the one at Sangster International Airport was closed, and now this one makes five again.”

Raphael Vincent, one of several customers who turned up at the location during the opening ceremony, said he was pleased with the new options available.

“It is nice because I like the competition ... and you can get to choose what you want, so I cannot complain,” said Vincent.

There are currently 28 Burger King restaurants and 13 Popeye’s outlets operating in Jamaica, with another Popeye’s slated to open next month in Mandeville, Manchester.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com