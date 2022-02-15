Scotiabank denies duplicate deposit accounts

Scotiabank is denying a report that a Westmoreland man electronically transferred money to the wrong customer because there is a duplication of bank account numbers in its system.

The man said he transferred more than $1.7 million from his National Commercial Bank account to the wrong Scotiabank customer because of a duplication in account numbers.

"There are no duplicate account numbers within our system," Public Affairs and Communications Manager Danielle Savory said a statement.

According to Savory, transfers require the correct deposit account number, and branch transit number.

"In this instance, the customer wrote the incorrect branch name on the form provided. In processing the transaction, his bank then inserted the corresponding transit number to the branch he stated," said Savory in responding to questions from The Gleaner.

The transaction was processed via Real Time Gross Settlement, an interbank transfer system in which all transactions are sent using a numeric-based and fully automated process.

The system matches the account and branch information stated on the request form.

Scotiabank said it will willingly cooperate and collaborate with both third-party banks and law enforcement to ensure the best possible outcome for affected persons.

