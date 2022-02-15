St Catherine police hunting killer of Old Harbour fish vendor

Rasbert Turner, Gleaner Writer

The Old Harbour police in St Catherine are searching for a man who fatally shot a fish vendor at the Old Harbour Bay fish market Tuesday afternoon.

Fifty-one-year-old Patsy Coleman of Rasta Corner, Sandy Bay Clarendon is the fourth female to be killed in St Catherine for the month of February 2022.

Her killing follows the murders of Sheivonne Golding, 52, Murdeline Sullivan, 63, and 44-year-old Nicola Sittal all of St Catherine addresses.

Coleman who sells fish on the streets, went to buy her stock on the beach about 1:15 p.m. when she was shot and killed after used the toilet on the compound.

"All now mi still a shake, as it could have been anybody," said one woman. "Dis fish market is always busy and gunman can just come kill people!"

An eyewitness said that after Coleman returned from the bathroom, she was pounced upon by a man armed with a gun.

The man shot her repeatedly and ran from the seaside while firing shots at persons who chased him.

"Di bwoy really fast and him fire nuff shot and get weh," a vendor said.

The Old Harbour Bay area, known for the gun-for-drugs trade it is one of the largest fishing village in Jamaica.

Police investigators said that no motive have been established for the killing of the vendor.

