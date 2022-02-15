Woman, grandson left homeless after Manchester fire

Tamara Bailey/Gleaner Writer

A Manchester woman and her grandson have been left homeless, after a fire gutted their home in the Robin's Hall near Malton in the parish Tuesday.

This is the third major fire in the community in past two months.

According to reports, the grandmother left a wood fire unattended while cooking.

Some time later, residents saw smoke and raised that the house was on fire.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Deputy Superintendent at the Mandeville Fire Brigade, Rohan Powell, told The Gleaner that when the firefighters got to the scene, everything was already lost.

Omar Miller, the councillor of the Craig Head Division, said the number of recent fires in the area is worrying.

"There are so many persons who have been displaced. The first fire in Coleyville, 18 individuals were displaced. Five persons were displaced in a fire in Ticky Ticky," he said.

Miller added that two houses were destroyed in Silent Hill, displacing a total of 11 individuals.

"In Robin's Hall, Malton we had two other fires where 11 became homeless from one home and two individuals from the other," he said.

Miller said, it is now a challenge to get adequate assistance for the victims.

"The support is minimal because at this time the only support is really from Ministry of Labour who will give them a one off $60,000 grant to help to get back some things. The process would also continue with the ministry in terms of the victims applying for the government house, which sometimes takes years," he said.

Miller said he will sit with the chairman of the Manchester Municipal Corporation to explore the possibility of additional assistance through the Ministry of Local Government.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com