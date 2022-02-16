$1.2b to acquire land for roadworks in three parishes

Cabinet has approved the acquisition of parcels of land for road improvement works in St Catherine, Kingston and St Andrew.

The Ministry of Finance and the Public Service is to finance the acquisition in the amount of $1.2 billion, as a pre-investment cost.

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Information Robert Morgan, who made the disclosure, noted that Cabinet gave its approval for the National Land Agency to acquire approximately 96 parcels of land with 10 structures, an estimated area of 57,343 square metres, using the provisions of the Land Acquisition Act.

“The parcels of land were needed for the Government of Jamaica’s Capital Expenditure Programme being implemented by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, acting through the National Works Agency,” Morgan said during last Wednesday’s (February 9) virtual post-Cabinet press briefing.

In the meantime, Morgan also revealed that Cabinet gave its approval for the purchase of additional lands for the provision of parking for the Morant Bay Urban Centre Project in St Thomas.

He said at a value of $90 million, Cabinet has given the nod for the purchase of 10.33 acres of lands from Stanton Estates Limited for the provision of parking as part of the Morant Bay Urban Centre.