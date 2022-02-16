61 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

Five more COVID-19 fatalities have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,755.

The deceased are a 70-year-old woman, a 66-year-old male, a 70-year-old man, an 81-year-old female and an 85-year old man, all from St Elizabeth.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between January and February.

And six more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 417.

Meanwhile, there were 61 new cases with ages ranging from one to 90 years, pushing the total to 127,294.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Of the new cases, 33 are women and 28 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 18

* Westmoreland - 9

* Clarendon - 7

* Kingston and St Andrew - 6

* St James - 6

* St Elizabeth - 4

* St Mary - 4

* Manchester - 2

* St Ann - 2

* Trelawny - 1

* Hanover - 1

* Portland - 1

* St Thomas - 0

A total of 1,446 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 12.7%.

In the meantime, there were 184 more recoveries, increasing the total to 73,872.

Some 296 persons are in hospital with 64 being moderately ill, 38 severely ill and nine critically ill.

And 11,947 persons are at home in quarantine.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.