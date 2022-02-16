Four arrested in St Ann after gun found in sofa

Charges are pending against four persons over the seizure of an illegal gun and ammunition in Liberty district, Brown's Town in St Ann.

The police report that a team was on an operation about 5:45 Tuesday afternoon when a premises was searched.

According to the police, a Smith & Wesson Springfield nine millimetre pistol, which contained eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition, was found hidden in a sofa.

The four occupants of the premises were subsequently taken into custody.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.

