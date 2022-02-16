Wed | Feb 16, 2022

Four arrested in St Ann after gun found in sofa

Published:Wednesday | February 16, 2022 | 4:09 PM
According to the police, a Smith & Wesson Springfield nine millimetre pistol, which contained eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition, was found hidden in a sofa.

Charges are pending against four persons over the seizure of an illegal gun and ammunition in Liberty district, Brown's Town in St Ann.

The police report that a team was on an operation about 5:45 Tuesday afternoon when a premises was searched.

The four occupants of the premises were subsequently taken into custody.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.

