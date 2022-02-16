Gas prices to go up by $3.06 per litre, diesel by $4.50

There will be another gas price increase this week.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says like it did last week, E-10 87 will increase by $3.06 to sell for $180.90 per litre.

A litre of E-10 90 will also see a $3.06 hike to sell for $185.91.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $4.50 per litre to sell for $183.66.

Ultra-low sulphur diesel will sell for $188.18 per litre following an increase of $4.50.

The price of Kerosene will also go up by $4.50 to sell for $158.26.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go down by $0.56 per litre to sell for $76.04, while butane will move down by $0.25 to sell for $85.89 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

