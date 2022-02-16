Sections of Trench Town under curfew

A curfew has been imposed in sections of the Trench Town community in the Kingston Western Division.

The curfew began at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m., Thursday, February 17.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

NORTH: Along 11th Street from the intersection of Greenwich Street and 11th Street using an imaginary line to the intersection of Pole Vault Pathway and Collie Smith Drive.

EAST: Along Collie Smith Drive from the intersection of Pole Vault Pathway and Collie Smith Drive to the intersection of Collie Smith Drive and 7th Street.

SOUTH: Along 7th Street from the intersection of Collie Smith Drive and 7th Street to the intersection of 7th Street and Greenwich Street.

WEST: Along Greenwich Street from the intersection of Greenwich Street and 7th Street to the intersection of 11th Street and Greenwich Street.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

