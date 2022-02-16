Stocks Round Up | IronRock Insurance today's top winner

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index closed Wednesday once again down.

The moderate to bustling trading session ended with an advance/decline ratio of 44/46.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 2,017.90 points or 0.49 per cent to close at 408,967.77.

The JSE Main Market Index declined by 1,604.51 points or 0.40 per cent to close at 399,750.97, while the Junior Market Index declined by 58.44 points or 1.47 per cent to close at 3,907.98.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 2.81 points or 1.35 per cent to close at 204.90.

Overall market activity

107 stocks traded

44 advanced

46 declined

17 traded firm

Winners

IronRock Insurance up 12.86 per cent to close at $3.95

Kremi up 10.04 per cent to close at $5.04

JMMB Group 6.00% USD up 7.99 per cent to close at US$1.01

QWI Investments up 7.37 per cent to close at $1.02

Eppley Caribbean Property Fund Ltd SCC up 5.89 per cent to close at $41

Losers

PBS 9.75% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares down 21.74 per cent to close at $108

Everything Fresh down 14.48 per cent to close at $1.24

138 Student Living down 13.21 per cent to close at $6.44

Caribbean Assurance, down 10.35 per cent closing at $3.29

Stanley Motta down 9.09 per cent closing at $5.00

Market volume

Some 35.44 million units valued at over $212 million were traded today.

Volume leaders were Stanley Motta, followed by Wigton and then QWI Investments.

