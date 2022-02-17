Thu | Feb 17, 2022

10-year-old ward of the state dies after fall

Published:Thursday | February 17, 2022 | 9:20 PM
WESTERN BUREAU:
A 10-year-old ward of the state has died, reportedly from injuries received from a fall during an altercation with three others.

According to the police, the child who resided in a foster home in Cornwall Courts, St James, was with three other wards in a room upstairs their house when a fight started.

She reportedly fell and hit her head on a wall.

She was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay, where she was pronounced dead.

The Mt Salem police are investigating.

- Janet Silvera

