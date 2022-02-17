10-year-old ward of the state dies after fall

WESTERN BUREAU:

A 10-year-old ward of the state has died, reportedly from injuries received from a fall during an altercation with three others.

According to the police, the child who resided in a foster home in Cornwall Courts, St James, was with three other wards in a room upstairs their house when a fight started.

She reportedly fell and hit her head on a wall.

She was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay, where she was pronounced dead.

The Mt Salem police are investigating.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Janet Silvera

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com