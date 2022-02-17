14 more COVID-19 deaths, 83 new cases

Jamaica has recorded 14 more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 2,769.

The deceased are:

Clarendon

* An 86-year-old male

* A 75-year-old man

* An 83-year-old man

* A 65-year-old male

* A 71-year-old female

* A 98-year-old male

* A 98-year-old woman

St Catherine

* A 72-year-old man whose death was previously under investigation

* A 68-year-old man

* An 81-year-old woman

Manchester

* An 85-year-old man

* A 70-year-old female

St Thomas

* A 50-year-old male

Kingston and St Andrew

* A 56-year-old man

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between January and February.

Meanwhile, there were 83 new cases with ages ranging from 11 months to 93 years, pushing the total to 127,377.

Of the new cases, 40 are women and 43 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 21

* St Catherine - 12

* St James - 11

* St Thomas - 9

* Manchester - 7

* St Elizabeth - 7

* Clarendon - 6

* Westmoreland - 3

* Trelawny - 2

* St Ann - 2

* Portland - 2

* St Mary - 1

* Hanover - 0

A total of 1,816 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 10.3%.

In the meantime, there were 278 more recoveries, increasing the total to 74,150.

Some 271 persons are in hospital with 58 being moderately ill, 29 severely ill and seven critically ill.

And 12,184 persons are at home in quarantine.

