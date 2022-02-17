Brothers charged for murder of Trelawny farmer

Two brothers have been charged with the murder of 63-year-old Winston Stewart, otherwise called 'Manna', a farmer of McHill district, Clarks Town, Trelawny.

Charged with murder and conspiracy to prevent the lawful burial of a corpse are 46-year-old Andrew Green, otherwise called 'Denty', and 49-year-old Allan Green, otherwise called 'Currie', farmers of Clarks Town, Trelawny.

The police report that on February 01, Stewart was reported missing.

According to the police, a man turned himself in to cops and he reportedly confessed that the brothers were seen with Stewart's body.

The police say both men were taken into custody where they reportedly admitted that they chopped Stewart to death and burnt his body on his farm.

The brothers were subsequently charged after the question-and-answer session.

Their court date is being finalised.

