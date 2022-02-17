Bunting wants FLA boss removed

The Opposition is calling for the removal of Shane Dalling as the Chief Executive Officer of the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) for poor performance.

He has also highlighted Dalling's admission that he cannot fix the troubling issues plaguing the entity.

"Further evidence of poor governance and non-performance of the FLA's CEO is the fact that the controversy riddled entity has not even submitted an annual report to Cabinet," said Bunting.

In the meantime, Bunting wants the Integrity Commission to complete the investigation into corruption in the issuance of firearm licences by the FLA.

The probe was launched by the Office of the Contractor General in 2017.

"While the Opposition is aware of the limited investigative resources available to the Integrity Commission, it is imperative that given the threat to national security this investigation be prioritised, and the report submitted to Parliament as soon as possible," said Bunting.

He said the FLA needs sober and competent leadership to restore the integrity of the entity, and to regain the confidence of local law enforcement, international partners, and the Jamaican public.

