Clansman Gang Trial | Cop told me about Tesha Miller witness, defendant tells cronies

The female defendant in the Clansman-One Don Gang trial was this morning heard in a recording telling two other alleged members that a cop told her that a member of the gang was a witness against Tesha Miller.

Miller, the reputed leader for one faction of the gang, was convicted on accessory before and after to murder in relation to the death of the former head of the Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC), Douglas Chambers.

"Ziggy ah eyewitness pon Tesha, ah police me get dat from," declared the St Thomas pastor, whose conversation was laced with expletives.

Stephanie Christie made the admission during a 77-minute phone conversation that she had with a former gang member and another defendant identified as 'City Puss'

The conversation took place while City Puss was behind bar.

The admission, however, arose while the trio was passionately discussing the issue of loyalty within the One Don faction of the gang, which is reportedly led by Andre 'Blackman' Bryan.

Based on the conversation, the trio expressed that several members of the Blackman-led faction were disloyal and were showing more alliance to a community don called 'Termite'.

Christie, who was heard on the recording rubbishing claims that she was an 'informa', declared her undying loyalty to Blackman while telling the others that she was going to "fast and pray" for the alleged don.

"We affi be loyal to him man," she said.

Giving an example of her loyalty, she recalled how she left a girl who Blackman was dating at a gas station because she didn't want her to know where he lived.

According to Christie, who said she was almost second in command in the gang, she paid $60,000 out of her pocket in lawyer fees for one of her alleged cronies.

City Puss, who agreed that some members could not be trusted, blamed Blackman for being too soft and nice instead of getting members to fear him.

He, however, blasted one of Blackman's drivers, who is the prosecution's first witness, as being very untrustworthy and hypocritical.

City Puss shared how the driver had promised to bring him some money but he kept blowing him off with an ever-changing story.

He also expressed that the gang needed new youngsters who could be better moulded as the older men in the alleged gang were too corrupt.

The witness, who was recording the conversation, agreed that some of his alleged cronies could not be trusted.

While the recording was being played, Christie was seen taking notes in between resting her head on the bench and staring at the ceiling.

Other alleged members of the gang were also seen looking uneasy including Blackman who at moments held his head down covering his forehead.

