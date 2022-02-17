Corporate Hands | CIBC FirstCaribbean gives to charities

In compliance with social distancing protocols, CIBC FirstCaribbean took a decision to forgo an employee Christmas party, donating the money instead to 11 local charities. Here, Renee Whitehorne (left), marketing manager of the bank, presents a cheque to Mavis Farquharson of the Marie Atkins Night Shelter & Benevolent Society. This is the second consecutive year that the bank has dedicated this fund to worthy causes. This year’s recipients were Salvation Army, Food For The Poor, City Life Ministries, Marie Atkins Night Shelter & Benevolent Society, May Pen Infirmary, Committee for the Upliftment of the Mentally Ill (CUMI), Portland Rehabilitation Management Centre, Westmoreland Infirmary, Naggo Head Primary School, Candle in the Dark and Women’s Centre of Jamaica (St Ann’s Bay).