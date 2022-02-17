Corporate Hands | Justice of the peace association presents washing machine to Mustard Seed

The St Andrew Justices of the Peace Association (SAJPA) has come to the assistance of the Mustard Seed Communities with the donation of a commercial washing machine. The SAJP initiative, which was assisted by ATL Unbeatable by way of a discounted price, was officially presented to the MSC’s Executive Director, Jamaica, Darcy Tulloch-Williams, by a delegation. From left: Cdr George Overton – president, St Andrew Justices of the Peace Association; Ian Forbes – custos of St Andrew; Dr Patricia Dunswell, former custos of St Andrew; Darcy Tulloch-Williams, executive director, Mustard Seed Communities (Jamaica); David Silvera, business manager, Mustard Seed Communities; David Whittaker – treasurer, SAJP; and Gario Banks, account manager, ATL Unbeatable, following a donation to Mustard Seed Communities recently.