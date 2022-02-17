Corporate Hands | PwC Jamaica invests $2 million in intervention programme

From left: Carolyn Bell-Wisdom, partner and ESG leader at PwC Jamaica; Father Carl F. Clarke, principal at the Holy Trinity High School; and Gail Moore, partner and environment leader at PwC Jamaica, join students of the Holy Trinity High School’s Academic Intervention Programme (AIP) and teachers Sophia Rodney and Ethel Carpenter Johnson in proudly displaying the seven newly donated desktop computers courtesy of PwC Jamaica on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at the institution. PwC Jamaica donated tablets, desktop computers and access keys to literacy software valued at J$2 million to assist the school’s AIP.