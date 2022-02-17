Corporate Hands | Rotary Club, partners gift devices to domestic violence shelter

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange (centre) examines one of two laptops donated to the domestic violence shelter by the Rotary Club of St Andrew North (RCSAN), with the support of Barita Investments, Community & Workers of Jamaica Co-operative Credit Union (C&WJCCU) and VM Foundation. RCSAN also partnered with the FLOW Foundation to donate 20 tablets to the shelter, which were also presented to Minister Grange. The value of the 22 devices is $600,000. Present at the handover ceremony on January 28 at the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport were (from left) Denise Harris, chief marketing and sales officer, C&WJCCU; Kecia Taylor, president, RCSAN; Samantha Charles, CEO, VM Foundation; and Kimberly Simpson, client services manager, Barita Investments.