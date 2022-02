From left: Kelicia Williams, business development officer, Heart Foundation of Jamaica, joins Sashakay Clarke, personal banking officer, Sagicor Bank Up Park Camp Branch, and Eunice Adeoye, matron at The Golden Age Home in Vineyard Town, Kingston, as the Sagicor Foundation handed over $150,000 to subsidise the cost of heart tests for residents at the home. The Sagicor Foundation also donated personal care items and other essential supplies to the facility for the elderly.