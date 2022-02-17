Currie’s attorney blasts FLA head over disclosure of gun permit status

The attorney for Accompong Maroon chief, Richard Currie, is taking issue with remarks made by the head of the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) about the status of her client's gun permits.

At a press conference this week, FLA chief executive officer Shane Dalling stated that Currie was in breach of the Firearms Act.

According to him, Currie was issued with two gun permits which have now expired.

He also indicated that Currie failed to renew his permits and that the matter was referred to the police.

Attorney-at-law Valerie Neita-Robertson has described the disclosure of Currie's information in the public domain as irresponsible and grossly unprofessional and has exposed her client to danger.

“Any issue regarding a firearm holder ought not to be in the public place for the obvious reasons. Mr Dalling spoke about his safety, but has totally disregarded the safety of Chief Currie,” she charged.

“We wish to state that our client is a respectable citizen of Jamaica and leader of a distinct society within Jamaica known as the Maroons. We further wish to state that at no time did the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) contact or speak to our client regarding the matter or any other matter; neither was there any notification to him (for him to surrender his firearm) as required in law. It is false for anyone to state that his firearm was 'turned in', as that was not so,” she continued.

Neita-Robertson argued that no Jamaican whose failure to renew a firearm licence on time has been advertised to the general public, contending that the publication of such information runs contrary to the FLA's policy regarding privacy and security.

“We are also of the view that our client is being unfairly treated as the usual practise at the FLA is to warn the licensed holder if he is out of time in respect of renewal and to facilitate that renewal. In recent times, there has been a waiver granted by the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) in respect of failure to renew at the designated time because of curfew and COVID restrictions.

“Consequently, penalties which were usually paid for late renewal were declared waived by the FLA.”

The attorney expressed that she hopes that her client is not being targeted, as every effort will be made to ensure that his constitutional rights are respected and protected.

