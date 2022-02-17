INDECOM warns against lethal force with mentally ill

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has cautioned the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) against using lethal force against persons with mental health challenges.

INDECOM noted that since the start of the year there have been four incidents, three of which have resulted in fatalities.

The oversight agency for the security forces is insisting that there needs to be de-escalation of force against armed and unarmed persons.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, INDECOM Commissioner Hugh Faulkner argued that there are tested methods that can be utilised in these situations.

“All steps must be taken to utilise non-lethal methods to subdue or disarm, where appropriate, to perceived threats to the security forces,” he said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Last year, 16 incidents were recorded, eight of which resulted in death.

The recommendation from INDECOM comes on the heels of a fatal shooting of a mentally ill man on February 8 in Westmoreland and the double shooting, one of a mentally ill man, in August Town on February 13.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.