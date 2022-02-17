Man gunned down in Lawrence Tavern

A man has been shot and killed in the community of Tavern Gully in Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew.

He has been identified as Omar Grey.

Residents reported hearing explosions and alerted the police.

On arrival, the police say Grey was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

He died on the spot.

Investigations are ongoing.

