MBJ supports Flankers Primary and Junior High School’s Saturday PEP classes

Sangster International Airport, Jamaica’s leading gateway to the world, operated by MBJ Airports Limited (MBJ), continues its thrust to support education, children, and the wider community in 2022 with financial support to the Flankers Primary and Junior High School.

The donation was made by Chief Executive Officer of MBJ Shane Munroe in January on the school grounds. MBJ commended Flankers Primary and Junior High for taking the initiative to facilitate a 10-week series of Saturday classes – from January through to March – for its grade six Primary Exit Profile (PEP) students.

“There is an even greater need for investment in our youths with the heightened challenges due the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds donated today will assist students with the extra classes needed not only to perform well in the classroom, but also on their upcoming PEP exams. While we still have to comply with safety protocols, it is reassuring that students can be back in the classroom and we can resume some of our efforts geared towards their development which were halted last year. We are delighted at the opportunity to contribute to the welfare of our youths, as it is our mission to promote the social well-being of our community,” said Monroe.

Over the years, MBJ has made substantial contribution to support education and youth engagement through its Change for Children programme, aimed at the advancement of children through projects linked to education. In addition to financial support, MBJ also facilitates airport tours as part of the education curriculum on modes of transportation, mentorship programmes to secondary schools and hosts an annual summer employment programme for students.

Principal of Flankers Primary and Junior High, Collette Barnes, expressed her appreciation. “We are extremely grateful for this donation in getting the students additional class time in preparation for their PEP exams. We are appreciative of MBJ’s continued support to our school, students and wider community. We welcome the support from MBJ as we continue to transform lives through education.”