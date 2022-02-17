NCB says electronic services restored after hours-long disruption
Published:Thursday | February 17, 2022 | 9:45 PM
The National Commercial Bank (NCB) says its electronic systems have been restored after a disruption Thursday afternoon.
NCB says the service disruptions were experienced by customers conducting point-of-sale, eCommerce, ABMs iABMs, online banking and mobile banking services.
People accessing customer care line also experienced difficulties.
Scores of people had taken to social media to complain about the inconvenience.
In a statement Thursday evening, NCB apologised to its customers.
