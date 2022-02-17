Thu | Feb 17, 2022

NCB says electronic services restored after hours-long disruption

Published:Thursday | February 17, 2022 | 9:45 PM
NCB says the service disruptions were experienced by customers conducting point-of-sale, eCommerce, ABMs iABMs, online banking and mobile banking services.

The National Commercial Bank (NCB) says its electronic systems have been restored after a disruption Thursday afternoon. 

NCB says the service disruptions were experienced by customers conducting point-of-sale, eCommerce, ABMs iABMs, online banking and mobile banking services.

People accessing customer care line also experienced difficulties.

Scores of people had taken to social media to complain about the inconvenience.

In a statement Thursday evening, NCB apologised to its customers.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com