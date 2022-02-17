NCB says electronic services restored after hours-long disruption

The National Commercial Bank (NCB) says its electronic systems have been restored after a disruption Thursday afternoon.

NCB says the service disruptions were experienced by customers conducting point-of-sale, eCommerce, ABMs iABMs, online banking and mobile banking services.

People accessing customer care line also experienced difficulties.

Scores of people had taken to social media to complain about the inconvenience.

In a statement Thursday evening, NCB apologised to its customers.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com