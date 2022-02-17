Special deeds for special needs

WESTERN BUREAU:

ROSES ARE red, violets are blue, although disabled, West Haven Children’s home residents were having fun like normal children do, at the Stardae Charity Group-hosted fun day treat.

Located in the hills of Copse, Hanover, there are 98 wards of the State who reside at the home. Their ages range from seven to 44 years, and most of the adults have been living there since they were children.

Hearing the laughter and seeing the joy radiating from their faces, their disabilities didn’t hinder them from engaging in a day filled with activities. The treat cost approximately $130,000 to put on.

Thirty-three-year old Shadae Allen, owner of Stardae Charity Group, expressed to The Gleaner how overwhelmed she was with joy.

“I am so happy that we are well received and especially grateful for the friends who partnered and made today possible. It is good to know that we can have a positive impact, we can help no matter how small it is. I live nearby this community and didn’t realise the home was located here. The group was doing some searches on which home we could help and we found this one,” Allen said.

She stated that this was their first event and referred to the occasion as ‘Star Day with Friends’.

“We wanted to do this treat in December, but circumstances didn’t allow us to. We decided to do it today because it is Valentine’s Day. We are hoping for today to be the beginning of a long-lasting friendship, because we are aware of the needs here. In future, the charity group intends on doing other treats, such as a clothes drive, breakfast treat and summer treat,” Allen said.

Football; table-top games, because of some wheelchair-bound residents; musical toys; and a concert are just a few activities at the treat.

The Disabilities Act, which was passed in 2014, came into effect on February 14, 2022. Under Section 24 of the act, a person with a disability is entitled to enjoy the privileges, interest, benefits and treatment like other members of society. Section 25 says that a person with a disability should not be subjected to discrimination because of that disability.

Sydney Grant, manager, West Haven Children’s Home, said: “It is only regrettable that the Disabilities Act didn’t come sooner. However, it is never too late, and the important thing is that we have started, and we will have more and more outreach and that broad-based recognition of our special-needs people,” Grant said.

He continued: “In terms of how we operate with funding, we live by begging. We get a special subvention from the Government; though not enough, we are grateful. I think a small charity group from our community coming here today is a tremendous approach. It shows that there is a place in this society for the ones neglected.”

The live entertainment, led by Casey Donaldson and Hiyah Realms band leader Andre Merchant, had the gentle souls energised as they danced up a storm. Even the ones in their wheelchairs rocked from side to side to the sweet music. The special-needs children weren’t the only ones engaged in activities, as the contagious vibe had members of staff and friends reliving their childhood. They were skipping, doing lime-and-spoon races, playing football, and dancing with the children.

The Stardae Charity Group was established in 2021. They will adopt an institutional home and work with its administrative management to meet the essential needs of operation, and host at least one Star Day treat.