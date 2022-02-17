Trench Town curfew extended to Saturday

The curfew in sections of Trench Town, Kingston western has been extended to 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 19.

It was imposed on February 15 and should have ended today.

The boundaries of the curfew remain as follows:

NORTH:

Along 11th Street from the intersection of Greenwich Street and 11th Street using an imaginary line to the intersection of Pole Vault Pathway and Collie Smith Drive.

EAST:

Along Collie Smith Drive from the intersection of Pole Vault Pathway and Collie Smith Drive to the intersection of Collie Smith Drive and 7th Street.

SOUTH

Along 7th Street from the intersection of Collie Smith Drive and 7th Street to the intersection of 7th Street and Greenwich Street.

WEST

Along Greenwich Street from the intersection of Greenwich Street and 7th Street to the intersection of 11th Street and Greenwich Street.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

