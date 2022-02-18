59 additional COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Two more COVID-19 fatalities have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,771.

The deceased are a 67-year-old woman from Manchester and an 85-year-old woman from Hanover whose death was previously under investigation.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths happened between September 2021 and January 2022.

One more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, moving the tally to 220.

And three more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 418.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Meanwhile, there were 59 additional cases with ages ranging from four months to 99 years, pushing the total to 127,436.

Of the new infections, 32 are women and 27 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 11

* St James - 10

* Manchester - 7

* Clarendon - 7

* St Catherine - 6

* St Ann - 4

* Hanover - 3

* St Mary - 3

* St Elizabeth - 3

* Westmoreland - 2

* Trelawny - 2

* Portland - 1

* St Thomas - 0

A total of 1,652 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 6.5%.

In the meantime, there were 377 more recoveries, increasing the total to 74,527.

Some 239 persons are in hospital with 56 being moderately ill, 25 severely ill and seven critically ill.

And 11,957 persons are in quarantine are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.