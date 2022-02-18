Advertorial | Tax season less than one month away

March 15, 2022, is the annual Income Tax due date and Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is encouraging taxpayers to begin preparations to file their Income Tax Returns which is less than one month away.

Income Tax Filers are being reminded that they are required to file their Annual Income Tax Return for the year 2021 and to declare their Estimated Income and Tax Payable for the year 2022 online and that the Tax Authority has made even more payment options available to taxpayers for greater convenience and security. With the expected increased usage of TAJ's online platform persons are advised to file and pay early to avoid the usual last-minute rush.

ALL Returns must be filed online by ALL companies, organisations, self-employed persons and employed persons with other sources of income, as required by law. Filing MUST be done using the Administration's online Tax portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.

It should be noted, however, that several forms have been revised during this filing period in keeping with feedback from stakeholders and international best practices.

Additionally, the revised Income Tax Returns captures more information, as well provides more convenience and efficient use for the taxpayer. These forms are:

· IT05 Annual Return of Income and Tax Payable Individual (PAYE, PENSIONERS etc.)

· S04 Self Employed Persons Annual Return of Income, Taxes and Contribution Payable.

· S04a Declaration of Estimated Income, Taxes and Contributions Payable (Self Employed Resident Individuals

For further details on what revisions have been done to the forms, persons may visit the Income Tax Hub at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.

Tax Administration Jamaica will be observing the public health and safety protocols, as it assists hundreds of Income Tax Fliers this Tax Season. Assistance will therefore be provided via virtual sessions, telephone calls, web messages via the Revenue Administration Information System, Online Tutorials and an appointment system, with a view to minimising face to face interactions.

Persons may also visit the 'How To' section at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm for user-friendly instructions on how to file online, or avail themselves of One-on-One virtual sessions where TAJ personnel will provide their staff with online training, in helping them to make the necessary preparations.

TAJ's annual Special Taxpayer Assistance Programme (STAP) will also be offered in a different way this filing season and will be conducted in keeping with all Covid 19 safety protocols. This year there will be an increased focus on virtual support for micro, small and medium enterprises to assist them in meeting their online filing obligations.

This tax season, customers have even more options to make their Income Tax payments, the latest service option being the TAJ's Direct Funds Transfer service which allows taxpayers to transfer amounts from their bank accounts directly into the Revenue Authority's account, after generating a Direct Funds Transfer Number or Payment Advice, from their TAJ eService account. Additionally, National Commercial Bank customers can opt to use their online banking platform by adding TAJ as a Payee.

Payments can also be made via the Tax Authority's website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm using a credit card/ other banking card with credit card features or using the Bank of Nova Scotia's automatic electronic funds transfer via TAJ's website.