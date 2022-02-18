Children removed from St James foster home after ward dies following fall

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) is reporting that the three children at the St James foster home where a ward died after hitting her head have been removed from the facility.

The agency says the children are receiving grief counselling and noted that it has launched a probe into the incident.

“We are really saddened at the passing of one of our children while in care. This little girl was described as outspoken, and intelligent with a curious mind. Here is another child, gone too soon, not achieving her full potential. It really pains our hearts. We eagerly await the results of the police investigation, even as we have begun our own,” said CPFSA CEO Rosalee Gage-Grey in a statement today.

Initial reports are that the child fell and hit her head on a wall.

READ: 10-year-old ward of the state dies after fall

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

She reportedly became unresponsive and was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Fayval Williams has expressed sadness at the death of the young girl and stated that every effort will be made to prevent a recurrence.

“This is a most unfortunate and regrettable incident. We deeply regret the death of this little girl and the circumstances in which she fell," Williams said, noting also that the CPFSA is in dialogue with family members of the child.

A preliminary report has also been submitted to the Ministry of Education.

The Office of the Children's Advocate has also been advised of the incident.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.